Yeshiva University asks Supreme Court to let it block LGBTQ group

Yeshiva University in New York filed an emergency request Monday asking the Supreme Court to block a judge's order requiring it to recognize an LGBTQ student club.

Driving the news: The Modern Orthodox Jewish school said a "government-enforced establishment" of the Pride Alliance club would cause "irreparable harm" to students and the community.

Catch up quick: A New York judge had declared that Yeshiva is not a religious institution and so it must follow the law and recognize the group, per the New York Times.

But after the New York Court of Appeals refused a motion to review the denial of a stay, the school decided to petition the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, attorneys representing Yeshiva University argued that the lower court's order is an unprecedented intrusion into the school's religious beliefs, CNN reports.

What they're saying: "As a deeply religious Jewish university, Yeshiva cannot comply with that order because doing so would violate its sincere religious beliefs about how to form its undergraduate students in Torah values," the school said in the emergency request.

Where it stands: The Supreme Court has asked for a response to the petition by Friday, per CNN.