Mets set record for plunks in modern MLB

The Mets set a modern MLB record with 106 hit batters this season when Mark Canha was plunked twice and Luis Guillorme once in Wednesday's 6-0 loss to the Brewers.

By the numbers: Canha has been hit an MLB-high 24 times and is one of six Mets in the top 25, joined by Brandon Nimmo (16), Starling Marte (13), Pete Alonso (12), Jeff McNeil (11) and Francisco Lindor (10).

What they're saying: "I'm closer to the plate and I don't move," said Canha when asked why he's such a hit-by-pitch magnet. He also led MLB last year, getting hit 27 times.

Between the lines: The near-constant plunking has impacted the Mets all season, ranging from a benches-clearing brawl in April to a handful of injuries, including a fractured finger that currently has Marte on the IL.

The big picture: The three highest HBP totals in the modern era have occurred in the last two years, with the Reds (105) and Dodgers (104) having Mets-like seasons last year.