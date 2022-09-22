Only about 25% of Latinos say they feel fully included at their workplaces, according to a new report from Bain & Company, a management consulting firm.

Why it matters: Latinos accounted for around 80% of workforce growth from 2010 to 2017, the fastest growing demographic.

They are expected to represent nearly one in three working-age Americans by 2050.

But feelings of alienation such as being passed up for promotions and not being invited to crucial planning meetings may pose problems for private companies amid a competitive labor market and pressures to diversify staff in a changing nation.

Details: Seventy percent of Latino workers say inclusion is a critical factor when evaluating prospective employers, the study found.

Latino workers who do not feel particularly included are roughly two times more likely to quit than those who feel fully included.

Nearly 45% of Latino workers who don’t feel completely included are actively seeking new jobs (compared with approximately 25% of those who do feel fully included), according to Bain’s Inclusive Organization Survey.

What they're saying: "Given the ongoing war for talent, this is a big problem," the report's authors Naiara De Leon and Saber Sherrard wrote.

"Having employees feel fully included stimulates better individual and team performance; it also leads to better outcomes with recruitment and retention."

The authors added that their research showed that Latinas highly value growth opportunities and coaching. Latino men find team-building exercises to be a top enabler of inclusion.

Go deeper: Latino businesses get scant venture capital

Subscribe to Axios Latino to get vital news about Latinos and Latin America, delivered to your inbox on Tuesdays and Thursdays.