2 hours ago - Economy & Business
Report: 3 out of 4 Latinos don't feel included at work
Only about 25% of Latinos say they feel fully included at their workplaces, according to a new report from Bain & Company, a management consulting firm.
Why it matters: Latinos accounted for around 80% of workforce growth from 2010 to 2017, the fastest growing demographic.
- They are expected to represent nearly one in three working-age Americans by 2050.
- But feelings of alienation such as being passed up for promotions and not being invited to crucial planning meetings may pose problems for private companies amid a competitive labor market and pressures to diversify staff in a changing nation.
Details: Seventy percent of Latino workers say inclusion is a critical factor when evaluating prospective employers, the study found.
- Latino workers who do not feel particularly included are roughly two times more likely to quit than those who feel fully included.
- Nearly 45% of Latino workers who don’t feel completely included are actively seeking new jobs (compared with approximately 25% of those who do feel fully included), according to Bain’s Inclusive Organization Survey.
What they're saying: "Given the ongoing war for talent, this is a big problem," the report's authors Naiara De Leon and Saber Sherrard wrote.
- "Having employees feel fully included stimulates better individual and team performance; it also leads to better outcomes with recruitment and retention."
- The authors added that their research showed that Latinas highly value growth opportunities and coaching. Latino men find team-building exercises to be a top enabler of inclusion.
Go deeper: Latino businesses get scant venture capital
Subscribe to Axios Latino to get vital news about Latinos and Latin America, delivered to your inbox on Tuesdays and Thursdays.