Japan to ease travel restrictions as pandemic wanes

Japan will ease pandemic-related travel restrictions next month, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced on Thursday, making it easier for tourists to enter the country.

Why it matters: Japan has long been a popular travel destination in Asia, recording nearly 32 million visitors in 2019. But the pandemic has devastated its tourism industry, with less than 250,000 people visiting Japan last year.

Details: Starting Oct. 11, individual travelers will be allowed to enter Japan again, Bloomberg reports. Visa waivers for travelers from dozens of countries, including the U.S., will also be reinstated.

Before the pandemic, Japan allowed visitors from 68 countries and regions to stay there for as long as 90 days without a visa.

What they're saying: “I hope many people will utilize it. I want to support the travel, entertainment and other industries that have been struggling during the coronavirus pandemic,” Kishida said at a news conference during his visit to New York for the UN General Assembly.

The big picture: Japan experienced two large waves of COVID infections this year. As recent as last month, the country was recording more than 200,000 cases almost every day.