U.S. home sales declined for seventh month in a row

Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

Sales of existing homes fell for the seventh straight month in August, as sharply higher mortgage rates slammed the brakes on buying activity.

Driving the news: Numbers published yesterday by the National Association of Realtors showed existing home sales (as opposed to new construction) slipping to an annualized rate of 4.8 million last month.

That's roughly 20% lower than last year's breakneck pace in August 2021.

Go deeper: Prices finally started to drop in the last two months, with the median existing home selling for $389,500, down nearly 6% from the peak of $413,800 in June.

Fed chair Jerome Powell acknowledged at his press conference Wednesday that homebuying has slowed — and added that he thinks the housing market needs to experience a correction for supply and demand to become better aligned.

The bottom line: Home prices are likely to continue falling in the coming months — but affordability remains poor with 30-year fixed mortgage rates higher than 6%.