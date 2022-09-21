Two U.S. veterans released by Russian-backed forces in prisoner swap

Two U.S. veterans were said to be among at least 10 prisoners of war transferred to Saudi Arabia through a prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine on Wednesday.

Why it matters: The Kremlin previously said in June it would not rule out the death penalty for Alex Drueke and Andy Tai Huynh, the two veterans who were believed to have been released.

The two veterans, both from Alabama, volunteered to fight with Ukraine's military but were captured in Kharkiv Oblast in June and held by Russian-backed, self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR).

"We are thrilled to announce that Alex and Andy are free," Dianna Brown Shaw, an aunt of Drueke, said Wednesday in a statement posted on social media.

"They are safely in the custody of the US embassy in Saudi Arabia and after medical checks and debriefing they will return to the States," Brown Shaw added in her statement.

The State Department did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

What they're saying: The Saudi Arabian Foreign Ministry said in a release Wednesday Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman mediated the exchange, which included prisoners from the United Kingdom, Morocco, Sweden, and Croatia.

It did not say what the self-proclaimed DPR or the Luhansk People's Republic or Russia received from the exchange.

United Kingdom Prime Minister Liz Truss tweeted on Wednesday that five British nationals were released through the exchange, "ending months of uncertainty and suffering for them and their families."

"I thank [Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky] for his efforts to secure the release of detainees, and Saudi Arabia for their assistance," Truss added.

The DPR also sought the death penalty against three foreign volunteers — two British men and one Moroccan man — in June.

Aiden Aslin, one of the British nationals sentenced to death by the DPR, was included in the exchange Wednesday, Robert Jenrick, a member of the British Parliament, said on social media.

The big picture: Drueke and Huynh were among an unknown number of Americans who have volunteered to help thwart Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

At least two Americans have been killed while fighting in Ukraine, though the exact number is currently unknown.

Earlier Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a "partial mobilization" of reservists for the invasion of Ukraine, sparking protests in dozens of Russian cities.

Editor's note: This story was updated with a statement from Robert Jenrick, a member of the British Parliament.