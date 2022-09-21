New poll shows DeSantis leading Trump in hypothetical Florida primary

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) may have an edge among voters in his own state over former President Trump, a USA Today/Suffolk University poll out Wednesday shows.

Why it matters: It's still early, but the new figures illustrate the potentially changing preferences among GOP voters in the Sunshine State in favor of rising conservative star DeSantis.

Driving the news: In a hypothetical 2024 primary in Florida, DeSantis leads Trump 48% to 40% — compared to January, when Trump led DeSantis by seven points, per USA Today.

Between the lines: "This doesn't necessarily mean DeSantis would lead in any other GOP primary state," David Paleologos, director of the Suffolk University Political Research Center, told USA Today.

"But it is one data point suggesting a shift in preferences from GOP voters away from Trump and toward DeSantis from Republicans who know both potential combatants quite well."

The big picture: Nationally, in a Politico/Morning Consult poll out on Wednesday, 52% of respondents said they would vote for Trump if the GOP primary were being held today, compared to 19% saying the same for DeSantis.

