Liz Cheney's role in electoral count bill fuels GOP distrust

The House is set to vote Wednesday on a bill to reform how Congress certifies presidential elections, but the involvement of the Jan. 6 committee — and in particular Vice Chair Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) — has drawn GOP opposition.

Why it matters: The House and Senate have competing bills to reform the Electoral Count Act of 1887, but only the Senate bill currently has the necessary support from Senate Republicans to break a filibuster.

The backdrop: Cheney and fellow Jan. 6 panel member Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.) rolled out their Electoral Count Act bill on Monday.

The bills are broadly similar — raising the threshold and narrowing the grounds for objecting to electors, and clarifying the vice president's ceremonial role in the process — but have some substantive differences.

The House bill is more aggressive than the Senate bill in some areas, such as requiring a third of House members to sign onto an objection, rather than one-fifth.

Driving the news: Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.), the chair of the powerful Republican Study Committee who told Axios in January he supported ECA reform in principle, cited Cheney in his opposition to the bill.

"It's clear that anything Liz Cheney touches is all about whacking Donald Trump and not about making meaningful changes," he told Axios in a brief interview at the Capitol on Tuesday.

Banks said he would take the Senate bill "a lot more seriously" but that Cheney's role "greatly diminishes the seriousness" of the House bill.

What they're saying: Numerous other House Republicans expressed similar sentiments to Banks, while also offering a variety of procedural and policy-focused objections to the bill.

"I think it gives bias to the language of the bill," said Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.).

"For me, it matters because you have two people who have been actively engaged in that committee dropping the [bill] like this ... when there was the alternative to have the companion vote from the Senate," said Rep. Kelly Armstrong (R-N.D.). "They never miss an opportunity to miss an opportunity."

"If it comes out of a rotten process, you probably ought to begin with a healthy level of skepticism," said Rep. Dan Bishop (R-N.C.).

Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.) told a reporter that referring to the bill as bipartisan because Cheney supports it is "like me saying a bill is bipartisan because [Republican Rep.] Jeff Van Drew, who used to be a Democrat, is on it."

Context: House Republicans have been largely unified in their adversarial stance toward the Jan. 6 committee. Banks, Armstrong and Davis were originally tapped to serve on the panel before their appointments were withdrawn.

Yes, but: These and other Republicans also cited specific provisions of the bill, as well as the fact that it hasn't gone through the regular committee process, as reasons for their opposition.

"[It] hasn't gone through any committee, no input from our side," said Rep. Tom Cole (R-Okla.), who predicted it would get just "two or three" GOP House votes.

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.), who is whipping against the bill, said it has a "number of real concerning provisions," such as allowing campaigns to sue to extend elections in the event of a "catastrophic" emergency.

Between the lines: A number of Republicans want to make it harder to force a certification vote after former President Trump persuaded supporters before the Jan. 6 riot that Congress was the last, best hope for overturning the 2020 election.

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas), who said he's still reviewing the Cheney-Lofgren bill, told Axios: "I'm all for reforming it. I think it's a completely stupid process. It shouldn't even exist."

"Some are afraid to say it, but they'll all quietly agree," Crenshaw said of his colleagues.

Rep. Tom Rice (R-S.C.), who like Cheney voted to impeach Trump, said he's voting for the bill because "it's very important that we clarify the rules, lest they be exploited by another would-be dictator."

The other side: “Legislation protecting the legitimacy of presidential elections and ensuring the peaceful transfer of power should be above politics," Cheney spokesperson Jeremy Adler told Axios.