36 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Former DNC chair blasts Rashida Tlaib for Israel criticisms
The former head of the Democratic National Committee harshly criticized a fellow Democratic congressperson on Wednesday, saying it was "shameful and dangerous" for Rep. Rashida Tlaib to say progressives shouldn't back the government of Israel.
Driving the news: "The outrageous progressive litmus test on Israel by [Tlaib] is nothing short of antisemitic," tweeted Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz.
- A day earlier, Tlaib told an online conference that “[a]mong progressives, it has become clear that you cannot claim to hold progressive values, yet back Israel’s apartheid government."
- Wasserman Schultz added: "Proud progressives do support Israel’s right to exist as a Jewish and democratic state. Suggesting otherwise is shameful and dangerous. Divisive rhetoric does not lead to peace."