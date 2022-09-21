Skip to main content
Former DNC chair blasts Rashida Tlaib for Israel criticisms

Axios
US Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) at the American Zionist Movement / AZM Washington Forum in D.C.: Photo: Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The former head of the Democratic National Committee harshly criticized a fellow Democratic congressperson on Wednesday, saying it was "shameful and dangerous" for Rep. Rashida Tlaib to say progressives shouldn't back the government of Israel.

Driving the news: "The outrageous progressive litmus test on Israel by [Tlaib] is nothing short of antisemitic," tweeted Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz.

  • A day earlier, Tlaib told an online conference that “[a]mong progressives, it has become clear that you cannot claim to hold progressive values, yet back Israel’s apartheid government."
  • Wasserman Schultz added: "Proud progressives do support Israel’s right to exist as a Jewish and democratic state. Suggesting otherwise is shameful and dangerous. Divisive rhetoric does not lead to peace."
