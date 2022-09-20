Slack gets a new canvas, thanks to Salesforce
Slack is announcing Tuesday a new collaborative feature dubbed canvas, built on Salesforce's Quip technology, marking the first major technology integration since Slack was acquired by Salesforce last year.
Why it matters: Slack has already been trying to supplant other forms of business communication, including chat and e-mail, and now it's trying to take on tasks previously handled by productivity tools such as Google Docs and Microsoft Office.
Between the lines: The move shows the potential of Slack to benefit from Salesforce's broad portfolio of software in addition to its sales and marketing muscle.
- The feature is set to be available next year.
The big picture: The announcement is one of several that Salesforce is making today as it kicks off its massive Dreamforce conference.
Between the lines: Slack has already benefitted from Salesforce's huge marketing budget. During the Olympics, for example, Slack ran TV ads it would never have sprung for on its own.