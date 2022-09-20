Slack gets a new canvas, thanks to Salesforce

Slack is announcing Tuesday a new collaborative feature dubbed canvas, built on Salesforce's Quip technology, marking the first major technology integration since Slack was acquired by Salesforce last year.

Why it matters: Slack has already been trying to supplant other forms of business communication, including chat and e-mail, and now it's trying to take on tasks previously handled by productivity tools such as Google Docs and Microsoft Office.

Between the lines: The move shows the potential of Slack to benefit from Salesforce's broad portfolio of software in addition to its sales and marketing muscle.

The feature is set to be available next year.

The big picture: The announcement is one of several that Salesforce is making today as it kicks off its massive Dreamforce conference.

Between the lines: Slack has already benefitted from Salesforce's huge marketing budget. During the Olympics, for example, Slack ran TV ads it would never have sprung for on its own.