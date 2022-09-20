Poll: Media gives religion short shrift

The inaugural "Global Faith and Media Index," a partnership between The Radiant Foundation and HarrisX, is out with findings from a survey of 9,395 people in 18 countries.

Driving the news: 63% said high-quality content on faith and religion is needed in their countries.

53% believe media coverage actively ignores religion as an aspect of society and culture.

61% said media coverage often perpetuates faith-based stereotypes rather than addresses and protects against them.

The findings, commissioned by the Faith & Media Initiative, will be unveiled Tuesday at the Concordia Annual Summit in New York.