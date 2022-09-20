MeWe, a free and subscription-based social media platform that bills itself as a privacy-focused alternative to Facebook, is migrating its entire platform to a blockchain-based, decentralized web infrastructure backed by billionaire Frank McCourt's Project Liberty venture.

Why it matters: With 20 million users, MeWe becomes the first major social network to migrate its tech over to Project Liberty's decentralized social networking protocol (DSNP).

"This is huge validation of the project," McCourt told Axios. MeWe's shared values around privacy and user control "was a big reason why we agreed to go forward with MeWe."

Catch up quick: McCourt launched Project Liberty last year with over $150 million in personal investment. He's looking to raise another $150 million.

In addition to building out a new governance structure for the web, Project Liberty is also building a blockchain-based public web infrastructure that's meant to facilitate social networking.

Most blockchain technologies are built for financial transactions, said Braxton Woodham, Project Liberty's tech lead. "Social networking is very different dynamics."

Details: MeWe will migrate all of its backend tech over to the new DSNP infrastructure over the next six quarters, its chairman and CEO Jeffrey Edell told Axios.

Its users will be able to transition to the decentralized system in 2023. The new system will offer users new features, including a secure, password-free sign-in option.

Before making the decision, Edell said he surveyed MeWe's user base to ensure they would be supportive of the change and they largely supported the idea.

Be smart: The commercial arrangement to move MeWe over to Project Liberty's web platform follows a new $27 million investment round in MeWe led by McCourt Global, McCourt's private company. McCourt Global put $15 million into the round.

Edell said he'll use the money on marketing awareness to drive more users to the new platform and to redesign the social network for its new home.

Today, MeWe says it has around 20 million registered users, with tens of thousands of paid subscribers. MeWe offers users a more robust experience for $4.99 monthly, or $29.99 annually.

Edell said he hopes to double the platform's user base in the next year. Currently, there are 610,000 groups on the platform.

The big picture: MeWe is one of several alternative social networks that have gained traction as more users become skeptical of Big Tech.

Edell noted that in moving to a public web infrastructure, one in which the rules of engagement are controlled by the users, not a big company, "is really what we're about."

MeWe insists it's politically neutral, but like many free-speech platforms, its app became a home for conservatives who felt disenfranchised by traditional social media companies following the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Yes, but: Project Liberty's DSNP internet protocol will only be as strong as the user base that governs it.

While MeWe is a large platform compared to some apps, the vast majority of the internet's social media networking ecosystem still runs on web platforms owned by a few giant companies.

What's next: Project Liberty is currently in talks with other apps to join the platform, McCourt said.