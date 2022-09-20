The hot streak that won a WNBA title

There are hot streaks, and then there's the 10-game heater Chelsea Gray just completed to lead the Las Vegas Aces to their first WNBA title and earn Finals MVP honors.

By the numbers: Gray averaged 21.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 7.0 assists in 10 playoff games — up from her regular-season averages of 13.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 6.1 assists.

Gray shot 61.1% from the field in the postseason and 54.4% from deep (on nearly six attempts per game), registering an absurd 72.7% true shooting percentage.

The four-time All-Star scored 20+ points in seven of the Aces' 10 playoff games after doing so just six times in 35 regular-season games.

The backdrop: Gray, 29, was drafted 11th overall by the Sun in 2014, but didn't debut until 2015 as she recovered from a knee injury sustained during her senior year at Duke.