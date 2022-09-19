Las Vegas Aces capture first WNBA title

The city of Las Vegas has its first major professional sports championship.

Driving the news: The Aces beat the Sun, 78-71, in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals on Sunday. It's the first championship for the franchise, which started as the Utah Starzz in 1997.

Finals MVP Chelsea Gray led the way with 20 points and six assists, reserve Riquna Williams scored a season-high 17 points, and league MVP A'ja Wilson had 11 points and 14 rebounds.

Connecticut forward Alyssa Thomas had her second straight triple-double (11-10-11) but it wasn't enough, as the Sun lost in the Finals for the fourth time. They remain title-less.

The backdrop: The Aces were dominant all season, tying for the league's best record (26-10), earning the No. 1 seed in the playoffs and winning the in-season Commissioner's Cup.

They had stars on and off the court, with Wilson winning MVP and DPOY and Becky Hammon winning Coach of the Year.

Hammon is the first former WNBA player to win a title as a head coach and the first WNBA head coach to win a title in her first year.

The big picture: Las Vegas doesn't know how to lose. Since arriving in Sin City, the Golden Knights (2017), Aces (2018) and Raiders (2020) have one combined losing season and have made the playoffs nine out of a possible 12 times. Now they have a title.