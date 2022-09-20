Skip to main content
Cheetahs return to India after 70 years

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects the new arrivals. Photo: Press Information Bureau/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

India's cheetah population died out 70 years ago. As of Saturday, they're back.

How it happened: Namibia, which is home to a third of the world's remaining 7,000 cheetahs, sent an initial eight cats to mark Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday. More will soon be on the way.

  • "When the cheetah will run again … grasslands will be restored, biodiversity will increase and eco-tourism will get a boost,” Modi said, per AP.
  • If the cheetahs thrive in their new environment — in a large national park — it could ensure the survival of the world's fastest land mammal.
  • Yes, but: Experts also warn that there could be unforeseen consequences for other animal populations.
