54 mins ago - World
Cheetahs return to India after 70 years
India's cheetah population died out 70 years ago. As of Saturday, they're back.
How it happened: Namibia, which is home to a third of the world's remaining 7,000 cheetahs, sent an initial eight cats to mark Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday. More will soon be on the way.
- "When the cheetah will run again … grasslands will be restored, biodiversity will increase and eco-tourism will get a boost,” Modi said, per AP.
- If the cheetahs thrive in their new environment — in a large national park — it could ensure the survival of the world's fastest land mammal.
- Yes, but: Experts also warn that there could be unforeseen consequences for other animal populations.