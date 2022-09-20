Axios book: How to be heard by the skimming, scanning generation

Our first book — "Smart Brevity: The Power of Saying More with Less" — is out today.

Why it matters to you: Smart Brevity is a new way to communicate that empowers anyone — intern to mogul — to be heard by communicating more crisply and clearly.

This book is for students, teachers, managers, leaders — anyone who needs to get people to hear and remember what matters.

If Axios AM serves you, please buy "Smart Brevity" — and consider sending it as a vote of confidence to a rising star in your life.

The book shares the secret sauce that I and my two co-founders, and now co-authors — Jim VandeHei and Roy Schwartz — have developed in 16 years of running media companies.

All our proceeds go to the Axios Fellowship Program, which allows us to hire more journalists from underrepresented backgrounds.

The problem: In "Smart Brevity," published by Workman, we show you that people skip and skim most of the precious words you send into the world.

Never in the history of humanity have we vomited more words with more velocity. This new and exhausting phenomenon has jammed our inboxes, paralyzed workplaces, clogged our minds.

We're more scattered, impatient, inundated. We scroll. We skim. We click. We share. Eye-tracking studies show we spend 26 seconds, on average, reading a piece of content.

The solution: Smart Brevity — the architecture we pioneered at Axios — helps combat that by showing you, step by step, how to bring muscle and hierarchy to what you say.

We include chapters on Smart Brevity for email ... meetings ... speeches ... presentations ... social media ... visuals ... and even how Smart Brevity can help you run a better company.

The bottom line: It's my joy to write this newsletter every day, 365 days a year. Readers have often asked over the years what they can do for me.