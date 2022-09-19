Data: CDC, U.S. Census; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

While the supply and distribution of monkeypox vaccine has ramped up since June, there's "substantial variation" in states' criteria for who is eligible, a Kaiser Family Foundation analysis shows.

Why it matters: Eligibility requirements might be limiting who is getting shots, including health care workers who could get exposed on the job or people with HIV.

Details: The vast majority of states vaccines for people who are known close contacts of a confirmed case or have a presumed exposure to someone who has tested positive for the virus, the analysis found.

18 jurisdictions offer the vaccine to laboratory workers performing monkeypox testing or clinicians collecting specimens.

In many states, it's still unclear exactly who is eligible for the preferred Jynneos vaccine. Discrepancies or incomplete criteria were found on front-facing websites and other materials, emphasizing the importance of messaging as on-the-ground health staff work to get vaccines out to communities that need them most.

By the numbers: The analysis covered all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and five cities: Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, New York and Philadelphia.

24 jurisdictions go beyond the CDC-defined categories to provide broader eligibility for vaccination.

Seven offer vaccination to anyone considered to be at increased or general risk, without defining that further.

Nineteen offer vaccinations to anyone at increased sexual risk specifically, meaning not limited to men who have sex with men, transgender or gender non-conforming individuals.

The bottom line: More than 540,000 doses have been administered, but with millions of people still at-risk and Jynneos being a two-dose vaccine, there is a lot of work still to be done.