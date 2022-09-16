The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday launched a pilot program to set aside up to 50,000 doses of JYNNEOS monkeypox vaccine for groups disproportionately affected by the outbreak who've faced barriers accessing the shots.

The big picture: White men have received more than twice as many doses as either Hispanic or Black men who account for the majority of confirmed monkeypox cases.

How it works: State, local and tribal health departments will apply for doses to be administered at pop-ups or other events in non-clinical settings, in coordination with community-based organizations.

The CDC set aside 10,000 JYNNEOS doses, which are typically administered using a method of vaccination that uses only one-fifth of a dose.

Background: Concerns about equity have intensified amid signs the outbreak may be plateauing. Federal data suggest 47% of the 540,000 doses of JYNNEOS have been given nationwide have gone to white people.

But white people accounted for just 25% of the confirmed cases last week.

What they're saying: "We're now entering the harder phase of the vaccination campaign, while we work to get first doses into arms and use hyper-local strategies," Demetre Daskalakis, deputy White House monkeypox response coordinator, told reporters.