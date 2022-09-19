Report blames social media for boosting stolen-election lies

A new report out Monday from New York University faults Meta, TikTok, Twitter and YouTube for amplifying false claims about U.S. election fraud and urges the platforms to be more transparent and consistent in their content policies.

Why it matters: "Big Lie" claims online have contributed to a lack of trust in U.S. elections and increased support for new voting laws that disproportionately impact people of color, the report says.

Driving the news: The study, from the NYU Stern Center for Business and Human Rights, zeroed in on practices by each platform that it says helped to spread lies about the 2020 presidential election, including:

Facebook's exemption of politicians from its fact-checking rules, allowing influential public figures to share election lies.

Twitter's "on-again/off-again" enforcement of its civic integrity policy, which prohibits using the service to interfere with elections or other civic processes.

TikTok's "haphazard enforcement" of its "tough-sounding policies" related to elections.

YouTube's vulnerability to being exploited by proponents of disinformation, including a movie titled "2000 Mules" that spread a myth about ballot trafficking.

What they're saying: "Platforms need to recognize that electoral mis- and disinformation have become a perpetual threat, not an issue that materializes each election cycle and then disappears," Paul Barrett, author of the report and deputy director of the Stern Center, said in a statement.

The other side: Tech companies debuted new election policies in August to get ahead of misinformation leading up to the midterms this fall. Some of the companies also defended their policies and actions in responses included in the report.