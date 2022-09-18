Sen. Mike Rounds (R) joined several other prominent Republicans in saying he won't support Sen. Lindsey Graham's (R-S.C.) new bill that would ban abortion nationwide after 15 weeks, the South Dakota senator said on CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday.

Why it matters: Although the bill doesn't have a chance of passing in a Democratic-controlled Congress, some Republican lawmakers, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), have distanced themselves from the proposal ahead of the midterms.

Graham's plan comes less than two months out from the election, with abortion expected to be an important issue for voters following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Republican candidates across the U.S. have moved to disappear hardline anti-abortion stances they took during their primaries, particularly in battleground states like Pennsylvania, Michigan, Colorado, Arizona and North Carolina.

What he's saying: "I think a better approach probably will be to allow the states to work through this and to find the appropriate language on a state-by-state basis," Rounds told CNN's Jake Tapper.