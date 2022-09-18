The final tally is in: Democrats succeeded in boosting right-wing candidates in six of the 13 Republican primaries they meddled in.

Why it matters: The six races in which Democrats spent money now look close to unwinnable for Republicans, after the GOP nominated fringe or flawed candidates expected to turn off general-election voters. That includes three governor's races, two House seats and one critical Senate battleground.

Details: All told, Democrats spent about $53 million boosting MAGA-aligned candidates in these races, according to the Washington Post.

The highlights include a clean sweep of MAGA-aligned candidates in New Hampshire, where Democrats meddled in two of the state's congressional primaries.

But, but, but: Republicans still believe Trump-endorsed John Gibbs, who defeated Rep. Peter Meijer (R-Mich.) in an August GOP primary, has a chance to defeat Democrat Hillary Scholten. The Grand Rapids-based district backed President Biden by nine points.