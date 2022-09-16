The strong dollar is keeping a lid on import prices

Data: FactSet; Chart: Simran Parwani/Axios

Import prices have started to tumble, thanks to the strong dollar.

Why it matters: The decline shows one channel through which the Fed's rate hikes — the key reason for the recent strength in the greenback — can tamp down inflation.

Driving the news: Fresh government data on Thursday showed import prices fell sharply for the second straight month in August.

Prices for all imports fell 1% during the month.

Much of that was because of lower prices for imported petroleum, which dropped more than 7% during the month.

It's not just oil though. Prices for non-fuel imports have fallen for four straight months.

Between the lines: The drop in import prices is really just the flip side of the runaway strength of the U.S. dollar.

One widely watched measure of the dollar, the ICE U.S. dollar index, is up roughly 14% in 2022, a massive move compared to the moderate ranges currencies typically trade in.

How it works: When currencies appreciate it means that money is able to buy more foreign goods than it used to, or buy the same amount at a lower price. Thus, in this case, import prices are lower in dollar terms.

The bottom line: The decline in import prices — which have become a larger factor in driving overall inflation since COVID hit — should at least be helpful on the margin to the Fed's effort to rein in inflation.