18 mins ago - Economy & Business
"Phantom of the Opera" is leaving Broadway
The "Phantom of the Opera," Broadway's longest-running show, will close next year after more than three decades, the New York Times reported Friday.
The bigger picture: Theater is one of many businesses that were forced into prolonged closure because of the coronavirus pandemic.
- Despite shifting health protocols and widespread vaccination, theaters have struggled to recover, and the show hasn't been able to cover its costs, per the Times.
Details: The Andrew Lloyd Webber musical — which had returned to Broadway officially last fall — will commemorate its 35th anniversary in January, and its final show will be on February 18, per the Times.
- The cast, crew and orchestra were informed of the decision on Friday.
Yes, but: The show is expected to go on in other places including London, Australia and China.
