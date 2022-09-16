The "Phantom of the Opera," Broadway's longest-running show, will close next year after more than three decades, the New York Times reported Friday.

The bigger picture: Theater is one of many businesses that were forced into prolonged closure because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite shifting health protocols and widespread vaccination, theaters have struggled to recover, and the show hasn't been able to cover its costs, per the Times.

Details: The Andrew Lloyd Webber musical — which had returned to Broadway officially last fall — will commemorate its 35th anniversary in January, and its final show will be on February 18, per the Times.

The cast, crew and orchestra were informed of the decision on Friday.

Yes, but: The show is expected to go on in other places including London, Australia and China.

