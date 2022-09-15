Schumer warns Democrats they will lose House majority: report

The House will lose its Democratic majority in the midterms, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told fellow senators earlier this week, contradicting recent comments from Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Punchbowl News reports.

Why it matters: The bearish warning come as Democrats had regained some hope of maintaining their majorities after a recent slate of good news for the Biden administration — including falling gas prices and a big legislative win.

And early Thursday morning, the White House announced a deal to avoid a major rail strike that would have put the economy on the brink.

Driving the news: Schumer privately told senators at a dinner near Capitol Hill that Pelosi is "in danger" and Democrats will lose their majority in the House after the midterms, per the outlet.