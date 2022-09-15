29 mins ago - Health
FBI arrests woman in connection to Boston Children's Hospital hoax bomb threat
A Massachusetts woman was arrested for allegedly calling in a hoax bomb threat at Boston Children’s Hospital last month, the FBI announced Thursday.
The bigger picture: Boston Children's Hospital and other children’s hospitals have been under siege from far-right activists for providing health care for transgender and non-binary youth, Axios' Steph Solis reports.
Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates