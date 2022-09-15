Biden to meet with families of Griner and Whelan at White House

President Biden on Friday is planning to meet with the families of WNBA star Brittney Griner and former Marine Paul Whelan "to discuss his continuing commitment" to securing their release from Russian detainment, the White House said.

Why it matters: The planned visits are set to be Biden's first in-person meetings with the families of Griner and Whelan. For months, both families have urged the Biden administration to bring their loved ones home.

Driving the news: Biden is planning separate meetings with Griner's wife, Cherelle Griner, and Whelan's sister, Elizabeth Whelan, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Thursday.

"As we have said before, we believe that Russia is wrongfully detaining Brittney and Paul under intolerable circumstances," she said.

"We have been directly engaged with the Russian government through appropriate channels," Jean-Pierre said.

The big picture: The administration in July said that they had made a "substantial proposal" to bring home the two "wrongfully detained" Americans, but there haven't been any public plans since Secretary of State Antony Blinken's comments.

"We have followed up on that offer repeatedly and will continue to pursue every avenue to bring them home safely," Jean-Pierre said Thursday.

Editor's note: This story was updated with new details.