Worst day for stocks since June 2020

Data: Y Charts; Chart: Axios Visuals

Stocks suffered their steepest daily drop yesterday since some of the scariest months of the COVID crisis.

The big picture: Another searing inflation report is spooking investors.

Details: The S&P 500 fell 4.3%. It was the market's worst day in an awful year — and its deepest single-day decline since it suffered a 5.9% collapse on June 11, 2020.

The broad market index is down 17.5% this year, putting it on track for its worst annual showing since 2009, when it fell a horrific 38.5%.

Tech stocks got beaten up especially badly, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite falling 5.2%. It's now down 26% this year.

What we're watching: Yields on U.S. government bonds — sometimes referred to as "interest rates" — which are the real source of the stock market's pain.

Treasury yields moved sharply higher after the inflation report hit, as investors bet that the Federal Reserve would have to keep raising the short-term rates it's been jacking up for most of the year to try to contain inflation.

As we've written, interest rates are an almost invisible — but incredibly important — factor in determining stock prices.

The bottom line: The stock market's woes won't abate until people think interest rates can stop rising.