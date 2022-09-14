Senators wary of ticking clock on gay marriage vote

Senators working to garner support for a bill to codify the right to marriage equality are openly raising concerns that the process for building Republican backing is taking longer than expected.

Why it matters: Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) is expected to file for cloture on the bill on Thursday, setting up votes next week, but at least 10 Republicans will be needed to break a filibuster.

Driving the news: Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) said she and other senators working on the bill are crafting a “consensus amendment” to address the concerns of Republican senators, specifically protecting the tax-exempt status of religious institutions.

Collins said it’s “encouraging” that her Republican colleagues have come in with suggestions, rather than immediately ruling out voting for the bill.

“We’re making progress, but it takes time … this process taking is longer than I would’ve anticipated,” she said.

“I think we’ll get it done,” Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), who is working with Collins on the bill, said of wrangling 10 Republican votes. “The question is timing.”

What we’re hearing: The feedback process on the bill has become more and more sprawling over time, with a growing array of Republican senators proposing their own fixes.

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), a key vote, told Axios he has several of his own amendments, focused on "religious freedom," that he wants incorporated into the bill.

Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) has been circulating an amendment as well, along with Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), to protect federal funding for religious non-profits.

"I've been involved in a couple of these efforts in this Congress, and I think that there is a path. We just have to be responsive to the concerns ... so we can bake it into the bill and get the support we need," said Sen. Tillis.

The state of play: There is no indication at the moment that Democratic leadership will postpone the vote if more time is needed to shore up GOP support.

"I haven't heard that," Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) told Axios when asked if the vote may be delayed.

Tillis said the possibility of cancelled sessions in the coming weeks threaten to make the timing even trickier: "The biggest issue we have now is we're hearing a lot of October will be yielded back — we won't be in session."

"So that would necessarily mean we would have to do it after the election if we're not successful in the next couple of days," he added.

Between the lines: Democrats see this vote as a win-win, allowing them to tout another bipartisan accomplishment if it passes and excoriate Republicans if it fails — all less than two months before the midterms.