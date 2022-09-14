Skip to main content
R. Kelly found guilty of child pornography, sex abuse charges

Sareen Habeshian
Singer R. Kelly is seen in Chicago on March 13, 2019. Photo: Jose M. Osorio/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

R&B singer R. Kelly was convicted by a federal jury Wednesday for child pornography and sex abuse charges, per AP.

Driving the news: The monthlong Chicago trial ended with Kelly, 55, found guilty of three counts of child pornography and three counts of child enticement.

  • But Kelly was acquitted on a fourth pornography count along with a conspiracy to obstruct justice charge that accused him of fixing his state child pornography trial in 2008, AP reports.
  • He was also found not guilty on three counts of conspiring to receive child pornography and for two other enticement charges.
  • Kelly's two co-defendants were found not guilty on all charges.

Context: The singer is currently serving a 30-year sentence for racketeering and sex trafficking in New York.

Background: In 2008, Kelly was acquitted on child pornography charges after a video surfaced, allegedly showing him engaging in sexual acts with a minor.

  • But, prosecutors are now accusing Kelly and his co-defendants of fixing that trial by coercing and coaching witnesses, including the girl allegedly featured in the tape.

Details: During the trial, a woman under the pseudonym "Jane," testified that she was the girl in the video.

  • Prosecutors argued that Kelly and his co-defendants paid to find the tape and destroy the evidence.

The other side: The defense argued that the witnesses were "untrustworthy" and didn't prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

  • They also argued that Kelly was not in the tape and that the co-defendants were attempting to retrieve a different sex tape of Kelly with his former wife.
