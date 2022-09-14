R. Kelly found guilty of child pornography, sex abuse charges

R&B singer R. Kelly was convicted by a federal jury Wednesday for child pornography and sex abuse charges, per AP.

Driving the news: The monthlong Chicago trial ended with Kelly, 55, found guilty of three counts of child pornography and three counts of child enticement.

But Kelly was acquitted on a fourth pornography count along with a conspiracy to obstruct justice charge that accused him of fixing his state child pornography trial in 2008, AP reports.

He was also found not guilty on three counts of conspiring to receive child pornography and for two other enticement charges.

Kelly's two co-defendants were found not guilty on all charges.

Context: The singer is currently serving a 30-year sentence for racketeering and sex trafficking in New York.

He is now on his second trial for essentially the same crime, Axios' Justin Kaufmann reports.

Background: In 2008, Kelly was acquitted on child pornography charges after a video surfaced, allegedly showing him engaging in sexual acts with a minor.

But, prosecutors are now accusing Kelly and his co-defendants of fixing that trial by coercing and coaching witnesses, including the girl allegedly featured in the tape.

Details: During the trial, a woman under the pseudonym "Jane," testified that she was the girl in the video.

Prosecutors argued that Kelly and his co-defendants paid to find the tape and destroy the evidence.

The other side: The defense argued that the witnesses were "untrustworthy" and didn't prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.