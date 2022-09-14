R. Kelly found guilty of child pornography, sex abuse charges
R&B singer R. Kelly was convicted by a federal jury Wednesday for child pornography and sex abuse charges, per AP.
Driving the news: The monthlong Chicago trial ended with Kelly, 55, found guilty of three counts of child pornography and three counts of child enticement.
- But Kelly was acquitted on a fourth pornography count along with a conspiracy to obstruct justice charge that accused him of fixing his state child pornography trial in 2008, AP reports.
- He was also found not guilty on three counts of conspiring to receive child pornography and for two other enticement charges.
- Kelly's two co-defendants were found not guilty on all charges.
Context: The singer is currently serving a 30-year sentence for racketeering and sex trafficking in New York.
- He is now on his second trial for essentially the same crime, Axios' Justin Kaufmann reports.
Background: In 2008, Kelly was acquitted on child pornography charges after a video surfaced, allegedly showing him engaging in sexual acts with a minor.
- But, prosecutors are now accusing Kelly and his co-defendants of fixing that trial by coercing and coaching witnesses, including the girl allegedly featured in the tape.
Details: During the trial, a woman under the pseudonym "Jane," testified that she was the girl in the video.
- Prosecutors argued that Kelly and his co-defendants paid to find the tape and destroy the evidence.
The other side: The defense argued that the witnesses were "untrustworthy" and didn't prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
- They also argued that Kelly was not in the tape and that the co-defendants were attempting to retrieve a different sex tape of Kelly with his former wife.