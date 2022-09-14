Morse concedes to Don Bolduc in New Hampshire GOP Senate primary
Don Bolduc, a retired Army general, appears to have won the state's GOP primary in a high-profile fight over who will try to unseat Sen. Maggie Hassan (D) in November.
Why it matters: Bolduc's apparent victory comes as Republicans poured millions into the race to try to prevent his victory — as party leaders fear that he's too extreme to win the November election.
- The GOP has eyed New Hampshire's Senate race as a crucial contest in their overall efforts to win Senate control in November, Axios' Josh Kraushaar reports.
Driving the news: Bolduc's opponent Chuck Morse conceded early Wednesday morning, tweeting: "It's been a long night & we've come up short. I want to thank my supporters for all the blood, sweat & tears they poured into this team effort." AP has yet to call the race.
- Morse, the president of the New Hampshire Senate, was boosted by more than $4.5 million from a McConnell-aligned super PAC. The PAC ran negative ads against Bolduc last week.
- Meanwhile, Democrats spent more than $3.1 million in an attempt to boost Bolduc, as they viewed him as an easier competitor to Hassan come November.
- New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R) endorsed Morse last week, while former President Trump, who never made a formal endorsement in the race, called Bolduc a "strong guy, a tough guy" earlier this month.
What to watch: Hassan earlier in the election cycle was viewed as one of the most vulnerable Senate Democrats up for re-election, but the GOP's failure to unify around a single candidate, may have opened the door for a Hassan victory in the general election, Axios' Alayna Treene reports.