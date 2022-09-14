Nearly two-thirds of likely voters in battleground states support "protecting the national right to same-sex marriage," according to a Human Rights Campaign poll released Wednesday.

Why it matters: The clock is ticking as the Senate inches toward a vote on Democrats' Respect for Marriage Act, which would codify the right to marriage equality for same-sex and interracial relationships. Whether it succeeds could influence voters in battleground states ahead of November's midterms.

By the numbers: The poll surveyed likely voters in 11 swing states: Arizona, Colorado Florida, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, New Hampshire, Nevada, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

58% of men and 69% of women support federal marriage equality protections.

55% of Christians back a federal law to protect marriage equality.

The big picture: Similar polling from other organizations — including Gallup and Morning Consult — has shown most Americans support marriage equality.

What to watch: Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) is expected to slate votes on the Respect for Marriage Act for next week.

At least 10 Republicans are needed to break a filibuster.

Methodologies: The Human Rights Campaign poll surveyed 1,665 likely 2022 voters in key battleground states online and via SMS from Aug. 18 to 24.