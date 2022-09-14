Latest GoPro changes a lot under the hood

The GoPro Hero 11 — announced today — looks almost identical to its predecessor but packs a higher-quality sensor and software tweaks that make the action camera both more powerful and, ideally, easier to use.

Why it matters: GoPro is trying to thread the needle of giving people reasons to upgrade without alienating hard-core users who have invested in a range of mounts and accessories.

Details: GoPro Hero 11 Black packs a larger sensor that delivers higher-resolution still images and its almost square 8-by-7 ratio allows the camera to more easily capture video that can be shared in a range of different formats, from traditional horizontal video to the kind of vertical video popular on Instagram and TikTok.

Among the new software features are better image stabilization and a cloud-based service that sends auto-curated highlights of uploaded videos to a phone.

GoPro is also offering a smaller Hero 11 Black Mini that foregoes the LCD displays in favor of a smaller, more affordable device.

Between the lines: GoPro has long struggled with growth in the face of a limited market for action cameras — especially amid the pandemic.

In response, the company has cut jobs and pivoted its business to rely more heavily on both direct sales and subscriptions.

Practicalities: The Hero 11 Black is available immediately for $499 ($399 with a $50-per-year GoPro subscription, while the Hero 11 Black Mini will be available on Oct. 25 for $399 ($299 with subscription). The full-size camera will also be available in a "creator edition" that includes a battery-grip tripod, microphone, light and other accessories for $699 ($579 with subscription.)