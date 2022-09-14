12 mins ago - World
Biden to nominate new ambassador to Russia: reports
The Biden administration plans to nominate Lynne Tracy, the current U.S. ambassador to Armenia, to become the next ambassador to Russia, CNN and AP reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.
Driving the news: The move follows retiring Ambassador John Sullivan's abrupt departure from the post earlier this month following a three year term in the role.
- Elizabeth Rood, the deputy chief of mission at the U.S. Embassy in Moscow, assumed duties as charge d’affaires in the interim until Sullivan's replacement is appointed.
The big picture: Tracy is a career diplomat who previously served as deputy chief of mission at the U.S. Embassy in Moscow from 2014 to 2017.
- Tracy, who speaks Russian, would be the first woman to serve in the role, per CNN.
- How quickly her nomination is announced and moves forward depends on Russia. Host countries typically approve an ambassador pick before they're announced, and U.S. officials have already initiated the process by floating Tracey's name to their Russian counterparts, CNN reported.
- Last month, Biden nominated Rood to be the next U.S. ambassador to Turkmenistan.