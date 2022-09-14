Biden to nominate new ambassador to Russia: reports

The Biden administration plans to nominate Lynne Tracy, the current U.S. ambassador to Armenia, to become the next ambassador to Russia, CNN and AP reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Driving the news: The move follows retiring Ambassador John Sullivan's abrupt departure from the post earlier this month following a three year term in the role.

Elizabeth Rood, the deputy chief of mission at the U.S. Embassy in Moscow, assumed duties as charge d’affaires in the interim until Sullivan's replacement is appointed.

The big picture: Tracy is a career diplomat who previously served as deputy chief of mission at the U.S. Embassy in Moscow from 2014 to 2017.