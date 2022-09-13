Workers in 7 states will get a raise based on today's CPI number

Later Tuesday morning, we'll learn what inflation looked like in August when the CPI numbers are released. The data will be of particular importance to workers in seven states that peg minimum wage increases to the August-to-August percentage change in consumer prices.

Why it matters: 12 states and Washington, D.C. adjust their minimum wages based on inflation — a move that was of less consequence when inflation was minimal.

Now: These kinds of adjustments have a real impact.

The states that adjust to today's numbers are Arizona, which has a current minimum wage of $12.80; Maine, ($12.75); Montana, ($9.20), Ohio, ($9.30), and South Dakota ($9.95)