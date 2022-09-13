The Senate Judiciary Committee announced Monday night it will investigate allegations that the Trump Justice Department sought to use the U.S. attorney's office to support the-then president and pursue his critics.

Driving the news: Committee chair Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) sent a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland requesting documents related to allegations outlined in a new book by former top Manhattan federal prosecutor Geoffrey Berman, whom Trump fired in June 2020.

The New York Times first reported the news.

What they're saying: "These reported claims indicate astonishing and unacceptable deviations from the department’s mission to pursue impartial justice, which requires that its prosecutorial decisions be free from political influence," said Durbin in the letter.

"If accurate, Mr. Berman’s claims indicate multiple instances of political interference in the Department’s investigative and prosecutorial decisions."

Representatives for Trump did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.