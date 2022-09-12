Geoffrey Berman — fired in 2020 by President Trump as the top Manhattan federal prosecutor — writes in "Holding the Line," a memoir out tomorrow, that the Justice Department "quickly turned off the service on my DOJ-issued cell phone and revoked access to my email."

"Our chief of security apologized for doing it so abruptly, explaining, 'I was told to get you out of the office immediately.'"

Cover: Penguin Press

Berman, who was U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, writes that he "resisted the worst of the attempted interference, whether from Main Justice or the White House":

But I did not leave with a sense of triumph. What I felt — and continue to feel — is worry. ... [It] is important to understand how fragile the system is and how vulnerable it can be when powerful people attempt to abuse it for political gain.

In SDNY, we did not let that happen. But it still could.

Berman adds: "I was allowed to come into my old office the next weekend to box up my personal belongings and take them home."

Berman was represented by Robert Barnett.

