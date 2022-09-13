1 hour ago - Politics & Policy
Schumer to transfer $15M to DSCC, vulnerable senators and candidates
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) will soon transfer $15 million from his re-election campaign to the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, as well as Senate incumbents and candidates in battleground states, Axios has learned.
Why it matters: The cash infusion, less than two months until the November midterm elections, is the most money Schumer has ever transferred to other candidates in an election cycle, a source familiar tells Axios.
- It also comes as Senate Republicans' campaign arm is struggling with a series of financial woes and headlines that has led to extreme tensions within the GOP and their leaders.
By the numbers... Schumer is transferring:
- $5 million to the DSCC for chairman, Sen. Gary Peters (D-Mich.), to distribute where he sees fit.
- $1 million to each of the victory funds of Senate incumbents in battleground states, including: Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.), Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.), Sen. Catherine Cortez-Masto (D-Nev.), and Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.).
- $1 million to each of the Senate candidates in battlegrounds, including: Mandela Barnes in Wisconsin, John Fetterman in Pennsylvania, Cherie Beasley in North Carolina, Tim Ryan in Ohio, and Val Demmings in Florida.
- $500K to both Sens. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.) and Patti Murray (D-Wash.) who are also seen as vulnerable members.
What they're saying: "Keeping and growing the Democratic majority in the Senate is my top priority," Schumer said in a statement.
- The money from "Friend of Schumer" is being given for candidates to spend on remaining ads, mail and to "beef up their ground games for GOTV as they make their final push" before Nov. 8, a Democratic source familiar tells Axios.