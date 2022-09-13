Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) will soon transfer $15 million from his re-election campaign to the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, as well as Senate incumbents and candidates in battleground states, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: The cash infusion, less than two months until the November midterm elections, is the most money Schumer has ever transferred to other candidates in an election cycle, a source familiar tells Axios.

It also comes as Senate Republicans' campaign arm is struggling with a series of financial woes and headlines that has led to extreme tensions within the GOP and their leaders.

By the numbers... Schumer is transferring:

$5 million to the DSCC for chairman, Sen. Gary Peters (D-Mich.), to distribute where he sees fit.

to the DSCC for chairman, Sen. Gary Peters (D-Mich.), to distribute where he sees fit. $1 million to each of the victory funds of Senate incumbents in battleground states, including: Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.), Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.), Sen. Catherine Cortez-Masto (D-Nev.), and Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.).

of the victory funds of Senate incumbents in battleground states, including: Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.), Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.), Sen. Catherine Cortez-Masto (D-Nev.), and Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.). $1 million to each of the Senate candidates in battlegrounds, including: Mandela Barnes in Wisconsin, John Fetterman in Pennsylvania, Cherie Beasley in North Carolina, Tim Ryan in Ohio, and Val Demmings in Florida.

of the Senate candidates in battlegrounds, including: Mandela Barnes in Wisconsin, John Fetterman in Pennsylvania, Cherie Beasley in North Carolina, Tim Ryan in Ohio, and Val Demmings in Florida. $500K to both Sens. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.) and Patti Murray (D-Wash.) who are also seen as vulnerable members.

What they're saying: "Keeping and growing the Democratic majority in the Senate is my top priority," Schumer said in a statement.