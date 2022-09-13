Let's call it revenge business travel

Data: TripActions; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

SAN FRANCISCO — Business travel broke records the week after Labor Day, according to a new TripActions report.

Driving the news: There's been a nearly 6x increase in trip bookings and spend for travel starting between Sept. 1 and Nov. 19, compared to a year ago.

What's happening: Remote work scattered offices, which means companies have to spend big to bring people back together.