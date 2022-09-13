9 mins ago - Economy & Business
Let's call it revenge business travel
SAN FRANCISCO — Business travel broke records the week after Labor Day, according to a new TripActions report.
Driving the news: There's been a nearly 6x increase in trip bookings and spend for travel starting between Sept. 1 and Nov. 19, compared to a year ago.
What's happening: Remote work scattered offices, which means companies have to spend big to bring people back together.
- Team travel bookings grew 73% in August from July.
- Team off-sites and on-sites now represent 38% of business travel use cases.