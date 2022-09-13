Former Vice President Mike Pence writes in a memoir — "So Help Me God," out Nov. 15 — that when the Capitol was attacked while he was presiding over a joint session to certify the 2020 election results, "I was not afraid, but I was angry."

What he's saying: "I was angry at what I saw, how it desecrated the seat of our democracy and dishonored the patriotism of millions of our supporters, who would never do such a thing here or anywhere else," Pence writes on the book's back cover, seen here for the first time.

Between the lines: Much of the book is about Pence's faith journey; the final chapters are about Jan. 6.

Pence viewed his role as being loyal to President Trump and articulating his policies. So the book includes more about Pence himself and his behind-the-scenes policy pushes on abortion, tax cuts, regulatory relief and national security, including Israel and Iran.

What's next: As Pence suits up for a potential 2024 presidential race, he has been outspoken about conservatives' abortion victory at the Supreme Court — "Life won," he said — and pushed for further legislative action.