First look: Pence was "angry" on Jan. 6
Former Vice President Mike Pence writes in a memoir — "So Help Me God," out Nov. 15 — that when the Capitol was attacked while he was presiding over a joint session to certify the 2020 election results, "I was not afraid, but I was angry."
What he's saying: "I was angry at what I saw, how it desecrated the seat of our democracy and dishonored the patriotism of millions of our supporters, who would never do such a thing here or anywhere else," Pence writes on the book's back cover, seen here for the first time.
Between the lines: Much of the book is about Pence's faith journey; the final chapters are about Jan. 6.
- Pence viewed his role as being loyal to President Trump and articulating his policies. So the book includes more about Pence himself and his behind-the-scenes policy pushes on abortion, tax cuts, regulatory relief and national security, including Israel and Iran.
What's next: As Pence suits up for a potential 2024 presidential race, he has been outspoken about conservatives' abortion victory at the Supreme Court — "Life won," he said — and pushed for further legislative action.