Hundreds of people are expected to be laid off on the business side of Warner Bros. Discovery, via a round of layoffs that will begin Tuesday, sources tell Axios.

Why it matters: Executives have warned for months that the merger between WarnerMedia and Discovery would yield roughly $3 billion in synergies.

Rising interest rates and a weak macro-economic climate has put pressure on media companies to be more disciplined about costs.

Details: About 30% of the combined ad sales teams across WarnerMedia and Discovery are expected to be cut over the next few weeks, sources told Axios.

Sources say that the cuts will be coming from both the WarnerMedia and Discovery ad sales teams.

The combined Warner Bros. Discovery company is roughly 40,000 people, with some 10,000 people on the Discovery's side and 30,000 on the WarnerMedia's in total.

Plans for the layoffs were first reported by The Information in June.

Catch up quick: Shortly after the deal closed in April, the company's new leadership tasked department leaders to restructure their organizations to meet cost targets.

The company announced in June a "Voluntary Separation Program" for certain groups within the company's U.S. ad sales organization, per a memo obtained by Axios.

Sources told Axios in April that the combined company's new leadership team wasn't planning to announce any major advertising layoffs until after its annual advertising presentation to advertisers in mid-May.

The company closed its upfront with $6 billion in ad commitments, trailing competitors like Disney and NBCUniversal, which booked $9 billion and $7 billion in upfront ad commitments, respectively.

Inside the company, employees are bracing for steep cuts and some teams have already experienced layoffs.

Hundreds of employees from CNN's now defunct streaming service CNN+ were already laid off in April. More than two dozen HBO Max staffers were laid off in Europe last month.

The big picture: Executives at WarnerMedia Discovery have warned investors that they plan to be conservative about budgets, and that their goal isn't to "win the spending war."