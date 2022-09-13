Above is the program for this afternoon's South Lawn event celebrating last month's signing of the Inflation Reduction Act — the green-energy-and-more package that passed with Congress on the way out of town for the summer.

"The Inflation Reduction Act is one of the most significant laws in our Nation's history," Biden says on the card, striking an optimistic tone two months from the midterms. "It is further proof that the soul of America is vibrant, the future of America is bright, and the promise of America is real."

The event will include Cabinet secretaries, members of Congress, governors, mayors, climate and environmental leaders, healthcare activists and union workers.