1 hour ago - Health

Los Angeles confirms first death due to monkeypox

Shawna Chen
Photo of a monkeypox vaccine sitting on a table
The Bavarian Nordic A/S Jynneos monkeypox vaccine at a vaccination site in West Hollywood, California as seen on Aug. 3, 2022. Photo: Jill Connelly/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Department of Public Health reported Monday that a Los Angeles county resident has died "due to monkeypox."

The big picture: It's the first time officials have publicly confirmed a death from the virus in the U.S. Officials in Texas are investigating whether a death last month was caused by monkeypox.

Details: The patient was severely immunocompromised and had been hospitalized, according to the L.A. public health department.

Worth noting: Monkeypox deaths remain rare in the U.S. The World Health Organization lists the fatality rate in recent years at 3-6%.

  • The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports 21,985 cases in the U.S. as of Monday, with Black people overrepresented in the diagnoses.
