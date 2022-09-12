Los Angeles confirms first death due to monkeypox

The Los Angeles Department of Public Health reported Monday that a Los Angeles county resident has died "due to monkeypox."

The big picture: It's the first time officials have publicly confirmed a death from the virus in the U.S. Officials in Texas are investigating whether a death last month was caused by monkeypox.

Details: The patient was severely immunocompromised and had been hospitalized, according to the L.A. public health department.

Worth noting: Monkeypox deaths remain rare in the U.S. The World Health Organization lists the fatality rate in recent years at 3-6%.