Meta moves PyTorch to Linux Foundation

Facebook parent Meta is shifting its PyTorch AI tools, which are already available under open source license, to an outside governance model overseen by a new independent board under the auspices of the Linux Foundation.

Why it matters: The move will give the code more independence from Meta and also give a broader voice to other big partners, including Google and Amazon.

How it works: While PyTorch will operate under the broader Linux Foundation, it will have its own foundation and board to focus on the business and product marketing for the technology.

Facebook will "continue to invest in PyTorch and use it as our primary framework for AI research and production applications at the company."

None of the code is changing, Meta added.

What they're saying: "The new PyTorch Foundation board will include many of the AI leaders who've helped get the community where it is today, including Meta and our partners at AMD, AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, and Nvidia," Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a statement to Axios.