Brian Stelter, whose "Reliable Sources" was canceled by CNN last month, is headed to Harvard as a home base while he figures out his next gig.

Driving the news: He'll join the Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy at the Kennedy School as the Fall 2022 Walter Shorenstein Media and Democracy Fellow.

Stelter will convene discussions about threats to democracy — and possible responses by the media — with news leaders, policymakers, politicians, and Kennedy School students, fellows, and faculty.

Between the lines: Stelter thinks of the fellowship as bringing the "Reliable Sources" show to campus — holding 60-minute discussions about media and democracy, instead of six-minute chats on TV.