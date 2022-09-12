1 hour ago - Economy & Business
First look: Brian Stelter's next gig
Brian Stelter, whose "Reliable Sources" was canceled by CNN last month, is headed to Harvard as a home base while he figures out his next gig.
Driving the news: He'll join the Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy at the Kennedy School as the Fall 2022 Walter Shorenstein Media and Democracy Fellow.
- Stelter will convene discussions about threats to democracy — and possible responses by the media — with news leaders, policymakers, politicians, and Kennedy School students, fellows, and faculty.
Between the lines: Stelter thinks of the fellowship as bringing the "Reliable Sources" show to campus — holding 60-minute discussions about media and democracy, instead of six-minute chats on TV.