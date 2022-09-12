Data: MLB; Chart: Axios Visuals

Albert Pujols hit his 697th career home run on Sunday in Pittsburgh, moving past Alex Rodriguez for fourth on the all-time list.

What they're saying: "There's impressive, and then there's unbelievable ... What we're witnessing right now is absolutely legendary," St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said.

Pujols celebrates his historic home run. Photo: Justin Berl/Getty Images

Pirates fan Samantha Brown caught Pujols' home run on the one-year anniversary of her father's passing. When she met Albert to give him the ball, he told her to keep it, saying it would mean more to her than to him.

What to watch: Pujols, 42, has 21 games left in his final season, so the 700 HR chase is on. He's hit 10 of his 18 bombs since Aug. 10, becoming a key contributor for the NL Central leaders. Sunday's homer won the game.