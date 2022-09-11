Border Patrol deactivates regional Twitter account after "inappropriate" posts

U.S. Customs and Border Protection deactivated its Twitter account for the West Texas region after the account retweeted posts criticizing President Biden and liked posts that included homophobic slurs against Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

Driving the news: In a tweet Saturday, CBP Commissioner Chris Magnus said the agency "has become aware of unauthorized and inappropriate content" posted to the account, and that the tweets were removed and the account was deactivated.

“The tweets do not reflect the values of this administration and our work to rebuild a humane, orderly and secure immigration system,” Magnus said in a statement.

The content included retweets of posts by Stephen Miller, who served as a senior adviser for Trump on issues including immigration while he was in the White House. Magnus said the Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) will investigate the matter.