Former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach resigned Friday from the board of directors of We Build the Wall, a nonprofit recently accused of money laundering and fraud, the Kansas City Star reports.

The big picture: Kobach is currently the Republican candidate for Kanas Attorney General, the top law enforcement position in the state.

Catch up quick: Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon was charged with money laundering this week with prosecutors alleging that the We Build the Wall nonprofit defrauded donors, Axios' Ivana Saric and Erin Doherty write.

We Build the Wall looked to build parts of the U.S.-Mexico border wall that were left untouched.

The nonprofit now faces those same charges of money laundering, fraud and conspiracy.

Details: Kobach resigned from We Build the Wall's board of directors and his position as general counsel for the group, state Sen. J.R. Claeys told the Kansas City Star on Friday.

Kobach has not been accused of any wrongdoing, Yahoo! News reports.

He has been on the board since July 2019, according to the Star.

Flashback: Kobach said Wednesday that his involvement with We Build the Wall was to help conduct an "orderly shutdown" of the group's activities, according to the Topeka Capital-Journal.

The bottom line: If Kobach hadn't resigned, he would have been in charge of an organization under indictment while also running for a top law enforcement position.

