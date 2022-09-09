Supreme Court: Orthodox Jewish college doesn't have to recognize LGBTQ club for now

The Supreme Court on Friday temporarily blocked an order requiring Yeshiva University to recognize an LGBTQ club.

Why it matters: The Modern Orthodox Jewish college had filed an emergency request claiming that a "government-enforced establishment" of the Pride Alliance club would cause "irreparable harm" to students and the community.

Driving the news: Justice Sonia Sotomayor, who handles emergency applications from New York, granted the request, meaning the lower court ruling is now stayed pending the Supreme Court's further order.