25 mins ago - Economy & Business

Supreme Court: Orthodox Jewish college doesn't have to recognize LGBTQ club for now

Shawna Chen
Photo of a building showing Yeshiva University's history and values
The campus of Yeshiva University in New York City. Photo: Spencer Platt via Getty Images

The Supreme Court on Friday temporarily blocked an order requiring Yeshiva University to recognize an LGBTQ club.

Why it matters: The Modern Orthodox Jewish college had filed an emergency request claiming that a "government-enforced establishment" of the Pride Alliance club would cause "irreparable harm" to students and the community.

Driving the news: Justice Sonia Sotomayor, who handles emergency applications from New York, granted the request, meaning the lower court ruling is now stayed pending the Supreme Court's further order.

  • A New York state judge previously ruled that Yeshiva must comply with the New York City Human Rights Law, which prohibits discrimination based on sexual orientation.
  • The school has argued that the lower court's order is an unprecedented intrusion into its religious beliefs.
