Sam Bankman-Fried's venture capital firm FTX Ventures has taken a 30% stake in Anthony Scaramucci's SkyBridge Capital, the companies announced Friday morning.

Why it matters: The agreement further cements FTX and Bankman-Fried as the preeminent dealmaker during this crypto down cycle.

Details: ... are scarce, as financial terms were not disclosed. However, the companies did say SkyBridge would use some of the money to purchase $40 million in cryptocurrencies to hold on its balance sheet.

The intrigue: The investment comes just a couple of months after SkyBridge suspended redemptions from its Legion Strategies fund-of-funds, which invested in bitcoin, ethereum and other digital assets during the last bull cycle.

Notably, FTX is also among the fund's private investments.

State of play: For its part, FTX and its venture arm have been active both as investors and acquirers of crypto firms during the recent crypto downturn.

Earlier this year, FTX expanded operations in Canada and Japan by acquiring crypto trading platforms Bitvo and Liquid Group.

It also struck a deal to buy troubled crypto lender BlockFi potentially and made a proposal to bail out the customers of Voyager Digital.

Of note: SBF and the Mooch are no strangers to each other: The pair have collaborated on a series of SALT conferences around the world, and co-presented Crypto Bahamas earlier this spring.