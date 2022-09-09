42 mins ago - Economy & Business
Over 500 U.S. Condé Nast employees unionize
More than 500 U.S.-based Condé Nast employees across nearly one dozen outlets and the company’s production studio are now unionized after the management agreed to voluntarily recognize their union through a card check agreement brokered by a neutral third party.
Why it matters: With the new agreement, every Condé Nast publication is now unionized with the NewsGuild of New York.
- The unionized group includes editorial workers — like writers, photographers, and editors — across publications such as Vanity Fair, Vogue, Bon Appétit and others.
- Editorial workers at several other Condé Nast publications had previously unionized, including The New Yorker, Wired, Pitchfork and Ars Technica.
The big picture: Union efforts and strikes have increased dramatically in the wake of the pandemic, as issues like wage increases, diversity efforts and work-from-home policies became more prevalent.