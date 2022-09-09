Over 500 U.S. Condé Nast employees unionize

More than 500 U.S.-based Condé Nast employees across nearly one dozen outlets and the company’s production studio are now unionized after the management agreed to voluntarily recognize their union through a card check agreement brokered by a neutral third party.

Why it matters: With the new agreement, every Condé Nast publication is now unionized with the NewsGuild of New York.

The unionized group includes editorial workers — like writers, photographers, and editors — across publications such as Vanity Fair, Vogue, Bon Appétit and others.

Editorial workers at several other Condé Nast publications had previously unionized, including The New Yorker, Wired, Pitchfork and Ars Technica.

The big picture: Union efforts and strikes have increased dramatically in the wake of the pandemic, as issues like wage increases, diversity efforts and work-from-home policies became more prevalent.